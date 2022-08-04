Salvation Army, Walmart team up for ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign this weekend

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at Walmart stores Friday-Sunday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Salvation Army and all Walmart stores in the Quad Cities have teamed up for the Stuff the Bus back-to-school supplies campaign to be held this weekend, Aug. 5-7, according to a news release.

This annual community campaign will help ease the financial burden parents are experiencing as a new school year begins and will help ensure area children are equipped and ready.

Local Walmart stores will have Stuff the Bus collection bins placed inside for shoppers to drop off school supplies. A list of suggested supplies will be posted next to each collection bin.

Donations may also be dropped off during business hours at Salvation Army office locations at 100 Kirkwood Avenue, Davenport, or 2200 5th Avenue, Moline.

Illinois Quad Cities’ students and families that need backpacks and other school supplies are invited to attend a Back-to-School Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Moline Salvation Army, 2200 5th Avenue. The event will include a musical petting zoo, door prizes, and food.

Those in the Iowa Quad Cities are advised to call 563-324-4808 to set an appointment to receive needed school items.

For more information on how The Salvation Army serves the community, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/quadcities/ or call 563-324-4808.

