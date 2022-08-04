Sunny with less humidity today

More heat and humidity by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - High pressure will settle in today leading to sunshine and lower humidity.  This morning some areas of fog may linger after sunrise east of the Mississippi otherwise sunshine will warm us into the mid 80s today.  We will be slightly warmer on Friday, but the humidity will begin to rise leading to heat indices in the 90s.  We are still on track for a warm weekend with highs in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.  Heat indices may get over 100º on Saturday.  Sunday a cold front will approach from the west leading to increasing chances for rain, especially late Sunday night into MOnday.  This will lead to a cooler start to the next work week.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 87º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 64º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 88º

