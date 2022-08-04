Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

By Samson Kimani
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport Police.

Officials say Davenport Fire, Medic EMS, and Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for reports of a person hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene found the involved parties, including a 19-year-old male who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was first transported to a local hospital and later flown by Medforce to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The incident is still under investigation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

