Volunteers needed for Floatzilla

Floatzilla
Floatzilla(KWQC)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - River Action is asking volunteers to assist with the 13th annual Floatzilla.

Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River. Participants launch off from various locations in the Quad Cities in an attempt to break the world record for the largest flotilla.

The canoe and kayak event is held on Aug 20 at Sunset Park, Rock Island and six other locations along the Quad Cities river font.

Volunteers are needed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will help with registration, packet pick-up, launch assistance, unloading assistance, parking, boat security, portage assistance, and clean-up.

Volunteers must be at least high school age or older or accompanied by an adult.

They will receive a free Floatzilla 2022 t-shirt and pizza party.

For more information and to sign up visit their website or call the River Action office at (563)322-2969.

