Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities.

Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return.

The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7.

Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on W Kimberly Rd, 2200 W Kimberly Rd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, the Wienermobile can be found at the Hy-Vee on 53rd St, 4064 E 53rd St, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, it is at the Hy-Vee on E Kimberly Rd, 1823 E Kimberly Rd, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

