1 killed in head-on crash on US Route 6 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6.

Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:35 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street.

Preliminary information indicates that a black 1995 Ford Mustang was westbound on Route 6 near 200 East when the driver crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and struck a white 2022 Ford F250 head-on, according to a media release.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 35-year-old Rock Island man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ford F250, a 47-year-old Moline man, was uninjured.

Route 6 was closed for about five hours while troopers investigated the crash.

This is the second fatal crash on Route 6 this week.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a two-car head-on crash on Route 6 about half a mile west of East 200th Street, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a 2015 Cadillac XTS, driven by Raymond Rankin, 78, of Rock Island was eastbound on Route 6 when he drove over the roadway center line into the westbound lane, deputies said. A 2017 Ford Exped, driven by Megan Dwyer, 33, of Geneseo was westbound on Route 6 and was hit by Rankin’s car.

Dwyer was transported to hospital by Coal Valley Ambulance, according to police. Rankin was pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins.

