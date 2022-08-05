1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6.

Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:34 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street.

Preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was westbound, crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and struck the second vehicle head-on, troopers said.

No other information was released Friday morning. Route 6 near East 200th Street is closed while troopers investigate.

This is the second fatal crash on Route 6 this week.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a two-car head-on crash on Route 6 about half a mile west of East 200th Street, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a 2015 Cadillac XTS, driven by Raymond Rankin, 78, of Rock Island was eastbound on Route 6 when he drove over the roadway center line into the westbound lane, deputies said. A 2017 Ford Exped, driven by Megan Dwyer, 33, of Geneseo was westbound on Route 6 and was hit by Rankin’s car.

Dwyer was transported to hospital by Coal Valley Ambulance, according to police. Rankin was pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins.

