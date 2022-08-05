Bandits win one, Clinton wins two Thursday night
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
DAVENPORT & Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bandits and Lumberkings both used early scoring to grab home wins on Thursday night.
Clinton scored two runs in each of the first three innings to grab an 8-5 win in game one of a doubleheader. In game two, Kyle Lehmann would hit a walk off solo homer in the eighth inning to lead the Lumberkings to a sweep with a 5-4 win.
The Bandits scored eight runs in the first three innings to snap a three game losing streak with a 9-6 win. Luka Tresh hit two homers in the win.
