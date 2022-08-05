Bandits win one, Clinton wins two Thursday night

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT & Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bandits and Lumberkings both used early scoring to grab home wins on Thursday night.

Clinton scored two runs in each of the first three innings to grab an 8-5 win in game one of a doubleheader. In game two, Kyle Lehmann would hit a walk off solo homer in the eighth inning to lead the Lumberkings to a sweep with a 5-4 win.

The Bandits scored eight runs in the first three innings to snap a three game losing streak with a 9-6 win. Luka Tresh hit two homers in the win.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’

Latest News

Iowa
MLB preparing for Field of Dreams week
Southeast Little League All-Stars aiming for World Series
Southeast Little League All-Stars aiming for World Series
Bailey Ortega earns scholarship at Iowa
Bailey Ortega making most of Iowa volleyball career
Todd Thompson was promoted to Moline High School Athletic Director Monday.
Assistant wrestling coach promoted to athletic director at Moline High School