College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. (Source: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured.

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23.

Byrd was one of two people who fell off their tubes. Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but as Byrd was approaching the boat, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward it. Byrd was hit by the propeller and seriously injured.

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following...
Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.(Courtesy Mitzi Byrd/Facebook with permission)

Byrd has committed to playing baseball at East Carolina University as a freshman.

His mother Mitzi Byrd posted on social media confirming that her son had surgery to amputate his right leg below his knee. According to the post, doctors may have to perform another amputation above the knee.

“This is hard. I’m not going to lie, this is REALLY hard,” Mitzi Byrd wrote in another Facebook post. “Parker is trying to process it and we are trying to process it. I begged God to provide a miracle but we have to trust his plan.”

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.

