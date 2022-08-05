Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County

LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark.

At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.

Hazardous materials that were stored in the building spilled out of their containers and several crews worked to ensure that the spill was properly removed, according to the release.

There was no threat to the public, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.