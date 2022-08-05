FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday (08-06) for excessive heat

Triple digit heat indexes in the afternoon
By Alexis Hermansen, Theresa Bryant and Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m. for excessive heat, humidity***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for excessive heat. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid-90s in most places with heat indexes in the triple digits.

The First Alert Day will only be in effect Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This heat will be dangerous to those who spend too much time outdoors without properly taking breaks, staying hydrated and finding relief in cooler or air-conditioned spots. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the viewing area.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect most of the afternoon and evening.
For now, Sunday will still be warmer but there will be rain chances which may limit the heat from reaching Saturday’s levels. The real relief comes early next week with highs back in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

