Heating up heading into the weekend

Triple digit heat indices by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Patchy fog will be seen in river valley areas this morning otherwise we are expecting another day with sunny skies.  Winds will gradually turn to the south today leading to warmer temps and more humidity.  Highs will peak near 90º and it will feel like the mid 90s.  We are likely looking at a First Alert Day on Saturday for heat humidity as the heat index will get at or above 100º, especially west of the Mississippi.  Showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front on Sunday afternoon and continue off and on into Monday morning. At this time severe weather doesn’t appear to be likely.  Temps will be cooler next week in the mid to low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 90º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 71º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 95º

