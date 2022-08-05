Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school.

Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.

Officers found substantial damage inside the school due to vandalism, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous

