Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school.

Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.

Officers found substantial damage inside the school due to vandalism, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous

