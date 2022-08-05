News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed on Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

Latest News

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Shooting inside Mall of America leaves some shaken