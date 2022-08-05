NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder

The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2020.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 20-year-old man in New York is accused of fatally shooting a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over cold fries earlier this week.

While Michael Morgan, 20, was being questioned over Monday’s shooting, he implicated himself in a 2020 murder in Brooklyn.

As a result, the NYPD formally charged Morgan with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Holloman in October 2020.

The crime scene is just six blocks from where Morgan shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck Monday.

Police said Friday the McDonald’s employee died, according to WABC. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or...
Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years