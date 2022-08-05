‘Pack the Bus’ school supplies donations distributed to 10 school districts Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What started as a celebration of Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary in 2019 has turned into an annual event.

“We have had a very successful year again this year, our fourth year, of Pack the Bus,” said Shirley Gusta, director of business intelligence at Genesis Health System

In the first three years of the event, more than 17,000 school supplies totaling $47,000 in value packed the bus and went to quad cities students in need.

While the supplies are still being tallied from this year’s event…

“We have about 16 boxes of supplies for each district that will be picking them up today. So, it is amazing what our community and what our Genesis employees do to support this wonderful cause,” said Gusta.

“These supplies are going to go to many of our students and families who need extra supplies this school year. We all know times are tough right now so anything we can have available for the school so that children, they’re just in their classrooms, they don’t even have to ask for them. All the teachers will have extra supplies,” said Sarah McCoy, family & community liaison for the Rock Island-Milan School District.

One donor shared her personal story about how school supply drives like “Pack the Bus” made a difference in her childhood.

“So she was super generous and brought a whole back pack full of supplies, so it does show that we truly are meeting the needs of students. And we want each and every students to start the school year with a positive self confidence, and just off to a great start,” said Gusta.

Making a difference, one packed bus at a time.

“We’re just very thankful and grateful to the community. We know that when we put an ask out there in the Quad Cities, our needs get filled so we appreciate it a lot,” said McCoy.

In addition to the 160 boxes of school supplies, nearly $900 were donated to “Pack the Bus”, allowing organizers to buy more expensive items such as backpacks and cleaning supplies.

