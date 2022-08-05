‘Pay what you want’ week starts Sunday at Quad City Botanical Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens Sunday through Aug. 13.

“By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer,” Paige Underwood, special events and marketing manager, said in a media release.

According to the release, the public can visit the center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Standard general admission is $9 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15, and toddlers under age two receive free admission. Members always get in free.

Summer highlights at the Botanical Center include the adventurous water play area in the Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, reflection ponds, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall, according to the release.

The garden train railway exhibit is open from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

