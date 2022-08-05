Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls

Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a...
Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project.(DJ Jones)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project.

According to a media release from the Rock Island Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area.

According to police:

  • Westbound traffic on Dixon Avenue will be detoured north on Emmons Avenue to East Second Street.
  • Westbound truck traffic will be detoured south on McNeil Road to Route 30.
  • Access to Marsha Lane, Haskell Avenue, SuperWash and the apartments at 800 Dixon Avenue will be open past the barricades.
  • Eastbound traffic will be detoured to East Second Street.
  • Eastbound truck traffic will be detoured to Route 30 via Route 40 (1st Avenue)

Rock Falls police ask drivers to obey all construction traffic control and to use caution when driving along the detour routes. Police will be increasing patrols to ensure compliance with posted traffic control devices.

Police also ask drivers to seek alternate routes when possible and expect delays in the area of the construction and associated detours. Parking along the detour routes will be prohibited and temporary signs will be posted, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead...
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
Thiel sentenced to jail in connection with 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona
Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Orion Community Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover.
Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Henry County
Weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 to Aug. 5, eastbound Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path...
Section of Forest Grove Drive closed through Aug. 5 in Bettendorf