Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project.

According to a media release from the Rock Island Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area.

According to police:

Westbound traffic on Dixon Avenue will be detoured north on Emmons Avenue to East Second Street.

Westbound truck traffic will be detoured south on McNeil Road to Route 30.

Access to Marsha Lane, Haskell Avenue, SuperWash and the apartments at 800 Dixon Avenue will be open past the barricades.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to East Second Street.

Eastbound truck traffic will be detoured to Route 30 via Route 40 (1st Avenue)

Rock Falls police ask drivers to obey all construction traffic control and to use caution when driving along the detour routes. Police will be increasing patrols to ensure compliance with posted traffic control devices.

Police also ask drivers to seek alternate routes when possible and expect delays in the area of the construction and associated detours. Parking along the detour routes will be prohibited and temporary signs will be posted, according to police.

