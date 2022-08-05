Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash Thursday in Eldridge, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker southbound Highway 61 at 2:03 p.m. Officers on scene found an adult male and a juvenile male, both from Davenport, and both were transported to a local hospital for their life-threatening injuries. MedForce later airlifted the boy to the University of Iowa Hospitals, according to a press release.

The initial investigation and witness statements determined that the adult male was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla southbound on Highway 61 when he lost control. This caused the car to hit a guardrail on the west side of the roadway, and roll several times, the sheriff’s office said. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, and the car came to rest in the west ditch.

The accident is still under investigation, officials said. Scott County VIPS, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Eldridge Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Medic EMS, Davenport Fire Department, Eldridge Fire Department, MedForce, Iowa DOT, and Highway Helper, all assisted with the accident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.