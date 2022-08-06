FIRST ALERT DAY for Heat & Humidity

Heat Index reaching the triple digits this afternoon
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the northern portions of the viewing area, while an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING covers our southern counties.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We’re talking heat and humidity as we roll into the weekend, with heat index values well into the triple digits. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 9 PM. Look for highs in the 90′s this afternoon, with lows in the 70′s tonight. The heat index could reach well into the triple digits through early this evening, making for some truly oppressive conditions. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the northern portions of the viewing area, while an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING covers our southern counties. Both will be in effect from now until 9 PM this evening.

HEAT ADVISORY & EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for the viewing area until 9 PM.
HEAT ADVISORY & EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for the viewing area until 9 PM.(KWQC)

Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday. This could affect temperatures. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Off and on showers and storms continue overnight into Monday with cooler readings in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. The rest of the week should turn quiet and uneventful, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the 80′s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Heat index: 100-110.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cool. A slight chance for showers and storms by morning. Low: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
1 killed in head-on crash on US Route 6 in Colona
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY for Heat & Humidity
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heating up heading into the weekend
Turning more humid this afternoon
Turning more humid this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming u[p Friday with more humidity