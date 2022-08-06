FIRST ALERT DAY for Heat & Humidity

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We’re talking heat and humidity as we roll into the weekend, with heat index values well into the triple digits. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 9 PM. Look for highs in the 90′s this afternoon, with lows in the 70′s tonight. The heat index could reach well into the triple digits through early this evening, making for some truly oppressive conditions. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the northern portions of the viewing area, while an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING covers our southern counties. Both will be in effect from now until 9 PM this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday. This could affect temperatures. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Off and on showers and storms continue overnight into Monday with cooler readings in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. The rest of the week should turn quiet and uneventful, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the 80′s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Heat index: 100-110.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cool. A slight chance for showers and storms by morning. Low: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

