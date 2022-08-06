FIRST ALERT DAY for Heat & Humidity

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We’re talking heat and humidity as we roll into the weekend, with heat index values well into the triple digits. A FIRST ALERT DAY and HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon until 9 PM. Look for highs in the 90′s this afternoon, with lows in the 70′s tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday. This could affect temperatures. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Off and on showers and storms continue overnight into Monday with cooler readings in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. The rest of the week should turn quiet and uneventful, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Heat index: 100-110.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds and not as cool. Low: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

