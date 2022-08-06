Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no more.

According to CNN, a source said the pair broke up this week because of distance and schedules.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October of last year after the pair met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson was a cast member on the comedy sketch show for eight years. He left last season.

While the couple was dating, Kardashian was going through a contentious divorce with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian was legally declared single in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

