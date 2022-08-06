Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event

Back to School Event
Back to School Event(kwqc)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Olive Church of God in Christ provides families with school supplies for the new year

Mount Olive Church of God in Christ, located on 1020 N Ripley St, Davenport, has provided families with school supplies for ten years.

This year, families arrive at the church to pick up needed school supplies for their children to start the new year.

Pastor Cornelius Boone, the current pastor of the church, says that “over the last 10 years we have impacted thousands of family in the Davenport Community and in the Rock Island Community.”

The church and its volunteers continue to provide the service because they say, “there is not only a need for our children to have school supplies, but we really want our children and the parents to know that god loves them and that you know we thank god for giving us the resources to be a blessing to his people and in this community.”

Mount Olive Church of God in Christ hopes to provide more events to the community in the future.

To get involved or for more information, visit their website.

