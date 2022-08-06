New Quad Cities Narcolepsy Club to hold first-ever meeting Aug. 9

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Got narcolepsy? Welcome to the club!

Too many people do not understand this medical condition which can lead to feelings of isolation and frustration. That’s what led the founders to form the area’s first-ever Quad Cities Narcolepsy Club.

The inaugural meet-up is set for Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at River House Restaurant, 510 River Drive, Moline.

Pam Brammann and Amy Gentry inform viewers about the disease and how it limits participation in activities. Since it is a rather rare disorder and those that suffer usually don’t know others that have it, this club will provide a space for support and understanding.

People with Narcolepsy feel fatigued 24/7. Even after sleeping more than 10+ hours, these individuals are still tired. Additionally, narcolepsy affects friends and family members, too. They are also encouraged to join the meetings.

For more information, call 563-271-7346 or 309-716-9838.

The support group has a private Facebook discussion page (those interested can ask to join---it is FREE) at https://www.facebook.com/groups/quadcitiesnarcolepsyclub

