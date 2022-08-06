PSCW cleans up the backwaters of the Mississippi River

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Partners of Scott County Watersheds and volunteers hopped into their canoes and kayaks Saturday morning to pick up trash along the backwaters of the Mississippi River at the Princeton Wildlife Management Area.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds officials said cleaning up the Mississippi River can have a critical impact on both the people who use the water and the animals that call the Mississippi River home.

“[The recent] rating of the Mississippi River was a C. Of course we want to see that as an A, and as our population grows, our metro population grows, and we see more trash,” said Kelsi Massengale, Partners of Scott County Watersheds coordinator. “It can be really harmful to the wildlife and the plants there because the trash can carry pollutants, it can threaten the wildlife’s health by being ingested, and [the wildlife] can become trapped in it.”

A total of 14 volunteers took part in the cleanup. Some of the trash items removed included tires, a recliner chair, and small pieces of scrap metal.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds officials said they saw fewer pieces of small trash than expected, and are looking forward to holding more trash cleanups, both in and out of the water, through the fall.

To learn more about Partners of Scott County Watersheds, click or tap here.

