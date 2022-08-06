QC Music Guild’s ‘Jekyll & Hyde The Musical’ runs through Aug. 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The epic struggle between good and evil is depicted in the Quad City Music Guild’s production of “Jekyll & Hyde The Musical set to run for two weekends this month at Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline.

Cast members, Taylor Bley (Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde) and Ariela Policastro (Lucy Harris), talk about the musical set hit the stage Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 11-14.

The play tells an evocative tale of two men – one a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other a terrifying madman and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other beautiful and trusting only herself – who are both love with the same man and unaware of his dark secret.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Group pricing is available.

It is advised that patrons park at SouthPark Mall in the area between JC Penney and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Volunteer bus greeters will guide you to free MetroLINK shuttle buses which provides easy transport to Prospect Park Auditorium where there is limited parking availability.

