QC Music Guild’s ‘Jekyll & Hyde The Musical’ runs through Aug. 14

QC Music Guild’s ‘Jekyll & Hyde The Musical’ runs through Aug. 14
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The epic struggle between good and evil is depicted in the Quad City Music Guild’s production of “Jekyll & Hyde The Musical set to run for two weekends this month at Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline.

Cast members, Taylor Bley (Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde) and Ariela Policastro (Lucy Harris), talk about the musical set hit the stage Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 11-14.

The play tells an evocative tale of two men – one a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other a terrifying madman and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other beautiful and trusting only herself – who are both love with the same man and unaware of his dark secret.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Group pricing is available.

It is advised that patrons park at SouthPark Mall in the area between JC Penney and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Volunteer bus greeters will guide you to free MetroLINK shuttle buses which provides easy transport to Prospect Park Auditorium where there is limited parking availability.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
1 killed in head-on crash on US Route 6 in Colona
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool

Latest News

QC Balloon Festival
Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13
Vettes on The River, LeClaire, IA
A ‘Vettes supporting vets’ event on LeClaire Levee is set for Aug. 27
BBBS Picnic Fishing Derby
Snowstar to host Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual picnic
QC Balloon Festival
Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13