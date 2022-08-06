Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13.

Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect.

Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. Admission both days is free to all, but monetary donations to benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children are appreciated, according to a media release.

Attendees can expect to see balloon launches at 6 p.m. each evening with balloon rides post launch offered at $20 per passenger.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the balloons comfortably. Food vendors will be on site as well as bounce houses for children, and a car show on Aug. 13 only.

All activities are weather dependent. Launch and glow times may be delayed or canceled because of the weather.

For additional details, visit http://www.quadcitiesballoonfestival.com/

