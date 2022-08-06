Snowstar to host Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual picnic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Snowstar will be hosting the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley’s picnic and fishing derby on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jay Justin of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Rod Leatherman, Snowstar, discuss the event and organization.

The day will include a fishing derby, bounce houses, games, arts and crafts and more. Participants will also be able to utilize the facility’s disc golf course, and everyone will have the opportunity to tie-dye a special shirt during the event.

To learn more about how Snowstar can host events throughout the year, call 309-798-2673 or visit https://skisnowstar.com/

