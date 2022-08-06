A ‘Vettes supporting vets’ event on LeClaire Levee is set for Aug. 27

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 6, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A popular car show will be back in the Quad Cities area at the end of August. Vettes On The River is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the LeClaire Levee.

Sherry Zaruba-Cassat and Fred Barks discuss all the details of the Vettes on the River - “Vettes Supporting Vets” event. All money raised will be donated to Quad City veterans’ organizations.

Corvettes should be in attendance by 10 a.m. that day. A flag-raising ceremony by Vietnam Veterans will take place at 10:30 a.m. to salute all veterans and active military.

Over 250 Corvettes are expected to attend making for a fun car show featuring Corvettes both old and new. At recent past occasions, 650 Corvettes have taken part and were parked all over LeClaire!

For those that own a Corvette, this is a great opportunity to show fellow ‘Vette enthusiasts your so-called “pride and joy”. Awards and trophies will be presented.

Admission is FREE for spectators.

For more information and to see the entire schedule, visit www.vettesontheriver.com or email Vettesontheriver@gmail.com.

