Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified.

According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash.

Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound on US Route 6 near 200 East. A 2022 White Ford F250, driven by Nathan R. Christopherson, a 47-year-old man from Moline, was traveling eastbound at the same location. Shea’s vehicle drove into eastbound traffic and struck Christopherson’s truck head-on. Shea was pronounced deceased on scene. Christopherson was uninjured. US Route 6 near 200 East was closed for approximately 5 hours for the investigation.

