51st annual Bix Jazz Festival wraps up in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 51st annual Bix Jazz Festival wrapped up tonight after three nights of performances at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.

The more well known Bix related event may have taken place last weekend, but the Bix Jazz Festival brings Quad City residents together to celebrate something Bix Beiderbecke cherished: jazz music.

A talented musician, Bix Beiderbecke was a cornetist, pianist, and composer from the year 1924 until his death in 1931.

The Bix Jazz Festival is put on in the Quad Cities in honor of his love of jazz music.

“This jazz festival is about a man that was a musician from this area and grew up here and became an adult here,” Verna Burrichter, the President of the Bix Jazz Society said. “So that’s why the musicians also love this festival, because they play some of his music and other music. But they know they’re honoring Bix Beiderbecke, his history and his life and the very talented musician that he is.”

The Bix Youth Jazz Band performed all three days of the festival and brought jazz from nearly one hundred years ago to the next generation of high school students.

Director of the Youth Jazz Band, Steve Little, puts together a group of students in grades 8 - 12 from the Quad Cities to rehearse and learn jazz music.

“It’s interesting, because most of the stuff that we play is stuff that they have never heard of, or heard in their lives beforehand, and is basically older than I am,” Little said. “And I’m 78 years old. But by the time we get to the Jazz Festival, they have learned the tunes well enough that they actually get to enjoy them.”

The youth jazz band rehearsed every other Sunday from January until May and then every Sunday up until the festival.

Saturday, August 6th marks the 91st anniversary of Bix Beiderbecke’s death in Queens, New York.

