FIRST ALERT DAY Sunday 8-7-22 until Midnight for Strong Storms and Heavy Rain

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A cold front moving through the upper Midwest will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the QCA, continuing off and on through this afternoon and into the evening (with a few dry hours in between). The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwestern counties at a level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, lightning and torrential rain will be the primary threats, along with the potential of flash flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the northern counties of our viewing area until 7 AM Monday.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, and on our social media platforms.

