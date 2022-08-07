Islamic Center of the QC provides backpacks to community

The Islamic Center of the QC gives backpacks to the community to prepare for the new school year.
The Islamic Center of the QC gives backpacks to the community to prepare for the new school year.(kwqc)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities gave away 120 backpacks to the community.

The Islamic Center of the QC gave away backpacks and ice cream to families to prepare for the school year.

About eight volunteers helped distribute the backpacks throughout the afternoon.

Farida Memon, a Board Member of ICQC., says that sharing and giving back is her part of the community, “The impact, we all know everyone needs some help, and it’s really hard for parents to buy supplies and backpacks. So it is just helping the community.”

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is located at 6005 34th Ave, Moline, IL 61265.

Additionally, they have a food pantry located at 1531 47th Avenue in Moline; food and necessities are free to the public.

For more information about the Islamic Center visit their website.

