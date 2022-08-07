DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s INSI6HT takes a deeper look into an important community aspect of the Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families.

When one member of a family is enlisted, the entire family unit is impacted by military lifestyle.

INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:

LTG Antonio A. Aguto Jr., Commanding General of First Army

Melanie Aguto, spouse of commanding general of First Army Lt. Gen. Aguto

Monika McDwyer, spouse of First Army Command Sergeant Major John McDwyer

Sarah Curry, spouse of Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the Corps of Engineers on RIA

C. Dana Waterman III, CASA for Eastern Region, Iowa

Sam Kupresin, CASA for West Illinois Region, Illinois

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

