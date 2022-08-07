Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s INSI6HT takes a deeper look into an important community aspect of the Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families.

When one member of a family is enlisted, the entire family unit is impacted by military lifestyle.

INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:

  • LTG Antonio A. Aguto Jr., Commanding General of First Army
  • Melanie Aguto, spouse of commanding general of First Army Lt. Gen. Aguto
  • Monika McDwyer, spouse of First Army Command Sergeant Major John McDwyer
  • Sarah Curry, spouse of Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the Corps of Engineers on RIA
  • C. Dana Waterman III, CASA for Eastern Region, Iowa
  • Sam Kupresin, CASA for West Illinois Region, Illinois
  • Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

