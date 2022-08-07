Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s INSI6HT takes a deeper look into an important community aspect of the Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families.
When one member of a family is enlisted, the entire family unit is impacted by military lifestyle.
INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:
- LTG Antonio A. Aguto Jr., Commanding General of First Army
- Melanie Aguto, spouse of commanding general of First Army Lt. Gen. Aguto
- Monika McDwyer, spouse of First Army Command Sergeant Major John McDwyer
- Sarah Curry, spouse of Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the Corps of Engineers on RIA
- C. Dana Waterman III, CASA for Eastern Region, Iowa
- Sam Kupresin, CASA for West Illinois Region, Illinois
- Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times
