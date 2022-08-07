“Suspicious” fire in Burlington damaged vacant mobile home

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A vacant mobile home was damaged in a fire Saturday in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department says it happened at 601 S. Roosevelt at about 10:45 p.m.

The fire was showing from the front half of the mobile home. A box alarm was struck which resulted in a call for 10 off-duty Burlington firefighters.

The mobile home trailer is owned by G & B Construction and was vacant at the time of the incident. The mobile home was not insured, according to officials.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the structure. No one was injured. The fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious.

