Torrential Rain & Strong Storms Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - ***A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for strong storms and areas of heavy rain until Midnight***

A cold front making a slow trek through the region will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the QCA, continuing off and on through this afternoon and into the evening (with a few dry hours in between). There is a marginal risk that some storms in the north could become severe, but the primary threat will be areas of heavy rain and possible flash flooding. Some locations in the viewing area have already received up to 4.8 inches of precipitation this morning.

A Marginal Risk north and west. (KWQC)

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the northern counties until 7 AM Monday. Be aware of changing conditions and possible flash flooding.

Mainly our northern counties (KWQC)

Look for highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s. We’ll see rain chances continue into Monday, with cooler temperatures in the 70′s to low 80′s. The rest of the week looks quiet and uneventful as high pressure builds in. That should provide us with sunshine and 80′s through Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Periods of heavy rain possible north. A few dry hours this afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Scattered showers and storms. High: 81°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

