Torrential Rain & Strong Storms Today

Milder Temperatures Monday
*** FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for strong storms and heavy rain until Midnight***
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - ***A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for strong storms and heavy rain until Midnight***

A cold front sweeping through the region will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the QCA, continuing off and on through this afternoon and into the evening (with a few dry hours in between). Some storms in the north could become severe, but could also continue to produce areas of heavy rain.

A Marginal Risk north and west.
A Marginal Risk north and west.(KWQC)

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the northern counties until 7 AM Monday.

Mainly our northern counties
Mainly our northern counties(KWQC)

Look for highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s. We’ll see rain chances continue into Monday, with cooler temperatures in the 70′s to low 80′s. The rest of the week looks quiet and uneventful as high pressure builds in. That should provide us with sunshine and 80′s through Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible north. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Scattered showers and storms. High: 81°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

