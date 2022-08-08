1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday.
Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report.
A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough Road when the car left the roadway for an unknown reason hitting a tree and coming to a stop.
The passenger boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The 16-year-old boy driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
State troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
