1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday.

Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report.

A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough Road when the car left the roadway for an unknown reason hitting a tree and coming to a stop.

The passenger boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The 16-year-old boy driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

State troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

