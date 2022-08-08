2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf

Police say the stolen car involved was out of Davenport
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night.

According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.

Police say the van began driving recklessly, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road. Officers then stopped the chase at that point.

That’s when officers say the minivan driver crossed the center line and ran into a Red Chrysler Town and Country head-on near the 1700 block of Lincoln Road.

Investigators say the driver of the Dodge Caravan was a 16-year-old female. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries with pending charges.

The Dodge Caravan was found to be stolen out of Davenport.

According to police, the driver of the Red Chrysler was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while the passenger was treated on scene and released.

Bettendorf police are being assisted by Iowa State Patrol and the investigation is ongoing.

