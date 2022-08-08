Casper hiring professional nappers

Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Casper is hiring professional nappers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There is a bit of work when you are awake though. You’ll need to create social media content to show people what it is like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications for the job include an “exceptional sleeping ability,” a “desire to sleep as much as possible” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, Casper sleepers will get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday, and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Two people involved in Thursday’s car crash in Eldridge identified
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
Flash flooding possible in our northern counties.
FIRST ALERT DAY Sunday until midnight for strong storms, heavy rain

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships
Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in Northern California to see who would be...
Crowd enjoying the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships