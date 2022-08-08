Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458....
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.(KWQC/Clinton Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department investigates a robbery around 5:25 a.m. Monday at the Shell Express store at 500 North 2nd Street.

Police ask for the public’s help to idenfiy the person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Two people injuried in Thursday car crash in Eldridge identified
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

Latest News

Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for the upcoming Field of Dreams game.
MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting arrested
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf