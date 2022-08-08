Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department investigates a robbery around 5:25 a.m. Monday at the Shell Express store at 500 North 2nd Street.
Police ask for the public’s help to idenfiy the person.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.