CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting arrested

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection to a Rock Island shooting was arrested on July 29, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed.

Derrick Nephew Jr., 28, was wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to police, the charges are connected to a shooting in the Circle K convenience store parking lot that injured one person the day before. Nephew’s bond is set at $300,000.

