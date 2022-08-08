CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed.

Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.

According to crime stoppers, Zvonik was picked up on his warrant due to a tip but has bonded out.

