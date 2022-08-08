Dyersville expecting influx of visitors for MLB game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it the expectation of a lot of visitors to Dyersville.

Thursday’s game will be the second-ever MLB baseball game in the state, drawing inspiration from the 1989 classic film Field of Dreams.

“I’m expecting a better year than last year. Honestly, I think we’re better prepared,” Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville, said.

Olberding has those expectations even considering the success of the first time MLB visited the area. Textile opened in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic followed soon after. When asked if the 2021 game was the “turnaround” for his business, Olberding said, “Yeah, it really was.”

“[Business] got a big boost after the game for two or three months,” Olberding said.

Karri Parrott runs Savvy Salvage, also in downtown Dyersville. She said the tourism for the games is not as impactful for her business.

“If you’re flying on a plane, you’re not going to take back a table,” Parrott said.

However, people from all over the world come to her store, and some buy her folk art inspired by the movie. For Parrott, the movie and the games are “the best thing to ever happen” to Dyersville.

“It’s a very personal thing. I mean, it’s, you know, it’s more than just about baseball,” Parrott said. “It’s about families. And it just is a common thing that brings everyone together.“

