Earth broke record for shortest day in June

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.
The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.(NOAA/NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who complain about not having enough time in a day may actually have a point – albeit a very tiny one.

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.

According to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, the Earth’s rotation was nearly 1.6 milliseconds short of the usual 24-hour day on that date.

That beats out the previous shortest day on record, which was in July of 2020.

Researchers aren’t sure why Earth is turning slightly faster but say the movement of land due to melting glaciers might be a factor.

Despite these, relatively speaking, shorter days, it turns out days used to go by much more quickly.

According to a study published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology in 2020, a typical day only lasted about 23.5 hours during the time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Two people injuried in Thursday car crash in Eldridge identified
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

Latest News

FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the shooter's refusal to offer an apology...
Arbery's mom notes Travis McMichael's lack of apology
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say