Eastern Iowa Community College welcomes new chancellor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges welcomes Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D. as the District’s eighth Chancellor.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin my role as Chancellor for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges,” said Williams. “Together, we are an engaging, inspiring, committed community and I am ready to work with faculty, staff and students to stand firm in this commitment.”

Williams begins working the week on Aug. 8, following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette, according to a media release. Williams was appointed Chancellor in June after an extensive national search.

As chancellor, she will oversee the operations of the entire EICC District including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges, the college said. The colleges also deliver services through satellite sites in Maquoketa, Wilton and various locations in Davenport, as well as many area high schools.

“Through strategic, future-focused planning, my vision is to build upon the college’s existing foundation to cultivate an encouraging, innovative and collaborative culture,” Williams said. “My first task will be learning about our employees, students, campuses and communities in which we serve.”

The college will host welcome receptions at each campus to allow Williams to connect with faculty, staff, students and community members.

Scott Community College Welcome Reception: September 6, 4 - 6 p.m. at the Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

Clinton Community College Welcome Reception W: September 7, 4 - 6 p.m. at CCC Library Hallway, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Muscatine Community College Welcome Reception: September 13, 4 - 6 p.m. at Student Center, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

Previously, Williams served as Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, where she oversaw all instructional operations, according to the college. She has been married for 30 years and has two daughters, two sons, and three grandsons.

A native of Norman, Okla., Williams graduated from the University of Oklahoma, earning a B.S. in zoology and a Ph.D. in anatomical sciences and cell biology/neurosciences, the college said. Following her service as a captain in the United States Air Force, she completed three years of postdoctoral training at the Yale School of Medicine, where she studied neurobiology, reproduction and immunology.

