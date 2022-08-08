Maddie Poppe to perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort in December

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clarksville, Iowa singer-songwriter will perform in the event center at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

The casino said folk singer Maddie Poppe will perform songs from her Christmas From Home EP, released in November 2020.

Poppe is the Season 16 winner of American Idol, according to a media release.

According to the casino, tickets are $30, plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee, when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort the fees are waived.

Tickets in the ADA section are for anyone with mobility disabilities and up to three companions, the casino said. If companion seating is unavailable because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

