MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.

The MLB shared images of the uniforms in a series of tweets Monday morning.

The Cincinnati Reds will be wearing their 1919 uniforms, which are white with pinstripes and a red logo.

The Chicago Cubs will wear cream-colored uniforms featuring a red logo with a blue outline. The Cubs’ hats are a dark blue with a white bear logo.

The game is set for August 11.

MLB, along with players from both teams, held a press conference last week to preview the game.

