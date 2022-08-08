Morning showers and storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A cold front is pushing through the area today and ahead of it scattered showers and storms are popping up. Areas north of highway 30 that saw heavy rain yesterday will see more heavy rain today leading to a localized flash flood threat. Storms will be most prevalent this morning before the front pushes through. Once the front is east of our area rain will end and NW winds will pick up leading to an afternoon high near 80º. The rest of the week will be quiet with sunshine each day and highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Morning showers. High: 80º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º

