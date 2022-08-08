Police: Man arrested after resisting arrest, disarming an officer in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he resisted arrest and disarmed an officer in Burlington Sunday.

Darwin Orejana, 30, was charged with interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon against a police officer, two counts of disarming a police officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Burlington Police Department responded Sunday around 8:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Roosevelt Avenue for a report of a man attempting to break into a vehicle, according to a media release.

Officers located the man, later identified as Orejana, north of Sunnyside Avenue on Highway 61, according to police. He refused to comply with officer’s request and resisted when officers attempted to detain him.

According to officers, during the struggle with officers Orejana gained control of an officer’s taser. Orejana attempted to use the taser in the direction of officers.

Orejana then fled on foot while still in possession of the taser, police said. Orejana was found in the 100 block of Cutter Place and was arrested.

According to police, an officer had minor injuries from the struggle.

According to police, Orejana was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

